SA crowned 2019 Rugby World Cup Champions

South Africa emerged victorious in the 2019 World Rugby Cup Final in Japan on Saturday night.

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup into the air at the end of the team’s clash with England in the Japanese city south of Tokyo.

The nail-biting match saw South Africa cruise to a comfortable 32 -12 victory over England at the Yokohama International Stadium.

The victory saw South Africa lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time having previously won it in 2007 and in 1995.

Winger Makazole Mapimpi scored South Africa’s first try in the second half while Cheslin Kolbe scored the last try in the dying minutes of the match.

Handre Pollard’s boot placed South Africa on the scoreboard in the first half.

Kolisi said the win is proof that anything is possible.

“We can achieve anything if we work together as one,” he said.

In addition Saturday’s win said Kolisi, was for all South Africans.

“With all the challenges we have the coach told us that we are not playing for ourselves anymore, we are playing for the people at home and that is what we did today. We appreciate all the support even from the people in rural areas. We love you South Africa,” he said.

Coach Rassie Eramus thanked Japan for hosting the World Cup which kicked off on 20 September 2019.

“Thank you to Japan for the way they hosted the World Cup as well as Springbok supporters. We never felt alone here in Japan [thanks to] both supporters here in Japan and also back home. We know they support us and we love them,” said Erasmus.

England’s coach Eddie Jones congratulated South Africa on winning the title.

President Ramaphosa attended the final which got underway at 11 am South African time.

Earlier in the week, Cabinet called on all South Africans and supporters from across the globe to rally behind the “Boks”.-SAnews.gov.za