SA COVID-19 cases increase to 1 187

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has announced a total of 1 187 confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in South Africa, as at Saturday, 28 March.

“We must outright state that these numbers do not indicate a reduction in the number of infections. It is merely a reflection of positive results that were received, verified and ready for today’s (Saturday) reporting,” Mkhize said.

Gauteng has the highest number of cases, with 533 people testing positive for the virus, followed by the Western Cape with 271 cases.

KwaZulu-Natal has 156 cases, Frees State 68, North West six, Mpumalanga 10, Limpopo 11, Eastern Cape 10 and Northern Cape five. There are 117 unallocated cases.

Health workers infected

Mkhize said the department has noted with concern the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of health workers, including doctors and nurses, who work both in private and public hospitals.

“We mention this because health workers are in the frontline of this battle. They are exposed not only to their families, but to the patients who they are meant to treat,” Mkhize said.

Some of the confirmed COVID-19 cases that involve health workers are as follows:

In Limpopo, one medical doctor tested positive after he had travelled abroad for a holiday and started experiencing symptoms on his return. He immediately decided to quarantine himself. The young doctor remained in quarantine to ensure that he does not transmit the virus to other people. His 14-day quarantine period has ended and his results have now been confirmed negative.

In Mpumalanga, one medical doctor, who had also travelled for a holiday abroad, returned to the province with symptoms, which emerged a few days after he returned. Before then, he had been having interactions with staff and patients. He then tested positive and was quarantined. This led to other health workers who had come into contact with him to be screened, quarantined and tested. A decision was also made for that section of the hospital to be closed in order to disinfect it. This has been completed and the section will be reopening during the course of next week.

In the Free State, three doctors, one nurse and one neurophysicist have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Gauteng, six medical doctors have been infected.



Limited stock of flu vaccines

Meanwhile, Mkhize said South Africa has received a very limited stock of flu vaccines, which are pre-ordered a year in advance.

“At the time the country (both public and private sectors) placed its orders, we had not anticipated this COVID-19 pandemic. This means that as it stands, our flu vaccines are understocked,” the Minister said.

He said government has engaged with the pharmaceutical industry, and “it became clear that the distribution of this vaccine has to be rationalised and prioritised”.

“We have therefore taken a decision that health workers in the country will be given priority in receiving the flu vaccine. This is precipitated by the fact that the country cannot afford to have them sick, especially as the flu season approaches.

“This is one of the major lessons we have learnt from countries that have experienced the COVID-19 pandemic. We therefore plead for the understanding of all South Africans, who may unfortunately not have access to the flu vaccine this year,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za