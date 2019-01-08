SA condemns attempted Gabon coup

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

The South African government has condemned the attempted coup d’état undertaken in the Republic of Gabon in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said South Africa had noted the attempted coup.

The coup came after five soldiers reportedly took control of the national radio station and read a short statement announcing a "National Restoration Council".

“South Africa condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted coup to overthrow the democratically elected Government in the Republic of Gabon. In this regard, South Africa reaffirms the African Union principle of the total rejection of all unconstitutional change of power,” Dirco said.

The department said South Africa has noted that the Army in Gabon has since arrested the perpetrators of the attempted coup, and calls upon the Army to help restore the democratically elected government as soon as possible. – SAnews.gov.za

