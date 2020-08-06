SA commends GERD negotiation progress

The South African government has commended African Union (AU) Heads of State for working towards an amicable solution to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The message was relayed by International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Naledi Pandor, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, during the 2nd Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Bureau of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), held on 21 July 2020. This comes after negotiation teams from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resumed the Trilateral Negotiations on the GERD on Monday.

“South Africa commends the Parties to the GERD for their commitment to finding an inclusive and durable agreement through dialogue and negotiation. An amicable outcome would be beneficial to all the countries of the Blue Nile River and would boost regional cooperation and integration,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

"As the Parties engage in this critical phase of the negotiations, we would like to urge them to continue to be guided by the spirit of Pan-African solidarity and fraternity, which has characterised the AU-led negotiations process on the GERD. In this regard, it is important that the Parties should display magnanimity and understanding of each other’s interests so as to move the process forward.

"South Africa encourages the Parties to remain engaged, and wishes to reassure them of the unremitting support and cooperation of the AU Bureau, and the entire membership of the AU," said Pandor.

It is expected that a report of the ongoing negotiations on outstanding technical and legal issues will be presented to President Ramaphosa in the next two weeks. – SAnews.gov.za