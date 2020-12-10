SA commemorates International Human Rights Day

As South Africa joins the global community in commemorating the International Human Rights Day, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu will today participate in various activities that draw attention to human rights issues.

Bogopane-Zulu, in partnership with the MTN SA Foundation will launch a multimedia centre for the youth at Bambisandla Sam Centre in Carletonville, Gauteng.

The state-of-the-art multimedia centre comprises 22 computers fitted with an interactive board that allows the educator to present the class curriculum to the learners.

The department said that the opening of the multimedia centre comes in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has given rise to the need for free access to education on digital and remote learning platforms, especially for learners in disadvantaged communities across the country.

“The centre will go a long way to bridge the digital divide and promote the inclusion of youth, orphans and persons with disabilities, as well as equip them with the much-needed digital literacy and skills to realise their full potential,” the department said.

The 10th of December also coincides with the last day of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, an annual global campaign that seeks to highlight the unacceptably high levels of violence, which constitutes a gross violation of the human rights of women and children.

As the country wraps up this year’s campaign and accelerate efforts for the implementation of the 365 Days of Action Against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), Zulu will participate in a 5-10 km walk/run event at Freedom Park.

The walk/run event will be used to acknowledge and highlight the role that ordinary South Africans both in their individual and collective capacities can play to end scourge GBVF, which President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to as the “shadow pandemic”.

The event is also part of the department’s contribution to the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF (2019-2024). – SAnews.gov.za