SA to commemorate anti-corruption day

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is set to join the world in commemorating the 2018 International Anti-Corruption Day on Monday.

The PSC which is tasked and empowered to, amongst others, investigate, monitor, and evaluate the organisation and administration of the Public Service will commemorate the day under the theme: “Working together to enhance an environment where the rule of law prevails”.

Monday’s commemoration will be held at the UNISA Senate Hall in Pretoria in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the University of South Africa (UNISA).

Minister for Public Service and Administration, Ayanda Dlodlo, Deputy Public Protector Advocate Kevin Malunga and Chairperson of the Public Service Commission Advocate Richard Sizani among others are expected to address the gathering.

International Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated annually on 9 December in recognition of the United Nations Convention against Corruption which was signed in Mexico in 2003.

On 31 October 2003, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

The UNCAC was launched for signing by States from 9 December 2003 with the launch date designated by the United Nations as International Anti-corruption Day, in which all State Parties could commemorate the coming into effect of the UNCAC.

South Africa ratified this legally binding and universal anti-corruption instrument on 22 November 2004.

This ratification underlined the commitment of South Africa to eradicate corruption in all sectors of society.

“South Africa is one of the signatories to the Convention and ratified it in 2004. This day provides an opportunity for political leaders, governments, business, legal bodies and lobby groups to join forces against corruption,” said the PSC ahead of the commemoration.

On Thursday, the PSC briefed the media on its quarterly bulletin titled the Pulse of the Public Service. The bulletin stated that a total of 472 complaints of alleged corruption during the first and second quarters of 2018/2019 through the national anti-corruption hotline were received by the commission.

“A total of 186 complaints were reported and referred to departments during the first quarter. In the second quarter, a total of 286 case reports were generated and referred to departments for further investigation,” PSC Commissioner Michael Seloane said at the briefing.

Seloane said the top six categories of alleged corruption reported through the national anti-corruption hotline during the second quarter of the 2018/2019 were related to social grant fraud, appointment irregularities, unethical behaviour, poor service delivery, fraud and bribery as well as procurement irregularities.

The bulletin covered the period 01 July to 30 September 2018.

Monday’s commemoration is scheduled to get underway at 9am. - SAnews.gov.za