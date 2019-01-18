SA calls for continued peace efforts in Sudan

South Africa has urged the African Union (AU)/United Nations (UN) Hybrid Mission (UNAMID) to continue to provide technical and logistical assistance to support peace efforts in Sudan.

South African representative at the United Nations, Ambassador Jerry Matjila, made the call during a debate at the UN Security Council briefing on Sudan sanctions.

“We remain concerned at the continued violations of the arms embargo including the transfer of weapons to Darfur which destabilises the situation on the ground.

“In this regard we urge UNAMID, in accordance with resolution 2429 to continue to provide technical and logistical assistance to the Sudan disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR) Commission,” said Matjila.

While South Africa welcomed the improvements in the security situation in Darfur, it urged the UNAMID to continue to ensure the protection of vulnerable civilians, especially in internally displaced people’s (IDP) camps and in the prevention of gender-based violence.

Women and children are the most affected by sexual violence which has also increasingly become a weapon of war and conflict affecting the long-term prospects for peaceful and prosperous communities.

“In this regard we would like to commend the government of Sudan for its efforts in trying to combat sexual violence in conflict,” said the Ambassador.

Matjila also expressed concerned with the growing presence of Darfuri armed groups in Libya.

“Further violations of the embargo could potentially fuel the conflict in the region. This undermines any progress made towards stability and lasting solutions for peace and sustainable development,” he said.

Furthermore, South Africa welcomed the gains made in advancing the Darfur Peace Process and the implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) and called on all parties to continue their commitment to the negotiations process under the auspices of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel.

The council had set out through resolution 1591 to put pressure on parties which were impeding the peace process. – SAnews.gov.za