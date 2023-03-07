SA businesses to create new trade opportunities at Foodex Japan

The South African Ambassador to Japan, Smuts Ngonyama, has expressed his confidence that the local businesses that are showcasing proudly South African-made goods and services at the Japan 2023 Food and Beverage Exhibition (Foodex) will be successful in creating new trade opportunities.

Ngonyama said this during the official opening of the South African Pavillion at Foodex, in Tokyo, Japan, earlier today.

Foodex is one of the largest annual food and beverage trade shows in Asia and has been a highly successful trade event since its debut in 1976. It is not only serving Japan’s $700 billion food market, but many lucrative Asian markets.

Ngonyama said he was extremely excited to be part of Foodex to showcase the rich and diverse culture of the South African cuisine.

“The South African Pavillion offers an incredible opportunity for us to introduce our unique and high-quality food products to a global audience. Our pavillion features a variety of products including premium wines, rooibos tea, dried fruit, nuts, and various other artisanal food products,” he said.

Smuts said the event is a great platform for South African businesses to establish new international trade relationships which will provide growth opportunities and stimulate economic development.

He said he is confident that the SA businesses would be successful in creating new trade opportunities with international buyers and that he was looking forward to seeing the outcomes of the South African Pavilion's participation at Foodex.

Ngonyama expressed his gratitude to the organisers of Foodex for giving South Africa the opportunity to showcase its products.

“This is a great platform for us to showcase our products and to make sure that the world knows what South Africa has to offer. I am sure that people who visit our pavillion will be impressed by the quality of the products that we have on display.

“I am looking forward to seeing the positive outcomes of the South African Pavillion's participation at Foodex,” Ngonyama said. – SAnews.gov.za