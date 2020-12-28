SA breaches one million COVID-19 cases mark

South Africa has breached the one million mark of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, after 9 502 cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 1 004 413 cases.

A total of 214 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, with 123 in the Eastern Cape, 17 in Gauteng, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Northern Cape and 56 in the Western Cape. This brings the total to 26 735 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

To date, the Eastern Cape recorded 166 849 cases, Free State 61 771, Gauteng 274 272, KwaZulu-Natal 183 653, Limpopo 22 705, Mpumalanga 34 920, North West 38 540, Northern Cape 24 870 and 196 833 in the Western Cape.

A cumulative 6 445 318 tests have been conducted, with 29 494 tests completed since the last report.

The country’s recoveries currently stand at 844 874, which represents a recovery rate of 84.1%. – SAnews.gov.za