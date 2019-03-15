SA attends SADC Ministers meeting

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will today attend a meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers in Namibia.

“The meeting is expected to deliberate on a number of key issues pertaining to the region and will also consider a number of strategic documents and receive update reports on the progress made since the last meeting, which took place in Windhoek, Namibia in August 2018,” said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, the department said key issues that will be discussed include the status of finances of the organisation and the approval of the 2019/20 budget.

The Council of Ministers is responsible for overseeing the functioning and development of the region.

The Council also ensure that policies and decisions taken are implemented.

Council will also reflect on progress made towards continental and regional integration.

In addition, Council will receive a progress report on the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap and on the implementation of the current theme of the 38th SADC Summit.

South Africa will also report on the state of readiness relating to the hosting of the upcoming SADC Solidarity Conference with the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, scheduled to take place in South Africa from 25 to 26 March 2019.

The meeting was preceded by meetings of the SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials on 11 March 2019 and the Finance Committee on 12 March 2019.

Sisulu is accompanied to the two-day meeting, which will conclude on Saturday, by Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Bulelani Magwanishe and senior officials from other departments. - SAnews.gov.za