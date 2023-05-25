SA to attend inauguration of Nigerian President

President Cyril Ramaphosa will next week Monday honour an invitation to attend the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Ramaphosa will join a number of his continental counterparts who will be in attendance at this occasion.

“President’s participation will demonstrate continuity in the strategic relationship between South Africa and Nigeria,” Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

Nigeria is South Africa’s biggest trade partner in West Africa. A broad range of South African firms have invested in Nigeria, while Nigerian companies are also developing a footprint in South Africa. -SAnews.gov.za