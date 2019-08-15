SA affirms commitment to Tanzania

South Africa on Thursday affirmed its commitment to the historical, political, economic and cultural links with Tanzania.

“As South Africa, we value our historical, political, economic and cultural links and ties with Tanzania, and are pleased that these relations continue and are poised to grow even stronger.

"During our discussions with President Magufuli, we had the opportunity to deliberate on various issues of mutual interest and concern,” said President Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa said this on his first official State visit to the east African country since becoming President in May.

In his remarks, the President said he and his counterpart President John Pombe Magufuli had concluded successful bilateral discussions. “Our visit to Tanzania is an expression of the strength and depth of the bilateral relations between our two countries.”

While more can be done to expand relations between the two countries, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

In addition, Tanzania and South Africa affirmed their commitment to the speedy implementation of various sectoral agreements signed to advance people-to-people relations, trade, investment, infrastructure development and energy cooperation.

The business communities of both countries, said President Ramaphosa, would be encouraged to make full use of existing opportunities to increase trade and investment initiatives.

Tanzania was appreciative of the fact that 208 South African companies are operating in that country.

“We also expressed a deep wish that we would like to see Tanzanian businesses investing in South Africa. We also wanted to extend a number of products that we can buy from Tanzania,” said President Ramaphosa.

SADC Summit

On the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit, President Ramaphosa said he is looking forward to the two-day meeting taking place in Tanzania, which will see President Magufuli take over the chairship of SADC -- a move which South Africa supports.

“We said that we will be supporting him [President Magufuli] as he takes over the chairship of SADC and leading our region to further political stability and economic integration. We are prepared to work with him and Tanzania to ensure that the chairship of Tanzania yields the type of results that Tanzania would want to see.”



Meanwhile, President Magufuli also shared his country's desire for Kiswahili to be recognised as one of the official languages of communication of the SADC.

“I agree and have pledged my support to a pilot project in this regard,” said President Ramaphosa.

The summit will get underway on Saturday. – SAnews.gov.za