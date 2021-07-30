SA administers 215 066 COVID-19 doses, as cases rise by 13 751

Friday, July 30, 2021

There were 215 066 people who received their COVID-19 vaccine, while the country detected 13 751 new cases on Thursday.

According to the Department of Health, this means the country has now administered 7 297 913 jabs since the start of the rollout programme in South Africa.

In addition, the number of adults that have been fully vaccinated stands at 2 835 930. 

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), said the country’s cumulative infections have risen to 2 422 151 since the beginning of the pandemic.   

Of the latest infections, the majority of new cases were recorded in the Western Cape after 3 968 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus. The province is followed by 3 655 in Gauteng and 1 900 in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the NICD, the increase represents a 24.6% positivity rate.

In addition, a further 523 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the tally to 71 431.

“There has been an increase of 598 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, a decrease from yesterday’s new hospital admissions, the NICD said on Thursday. A total 15 964 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

The information is based on the 14 750 901 tests of which 55 923 were performed since the last reporting cycle.       

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 29 July 2021, there have been 195 886 929 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 189 148 deaths, and 3 830 124 730 administered vaccine doses. – SAnews.gov.za

 

