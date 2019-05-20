Roodepoort Home Affairs closed after burglary

Services at Home Affairs offices in Roodepoort remain unavailable to the public following a break-in on Sunday.

The department said the burglary took place on Sunday and computers were stolen.

“The department is unable at this stage to say when services will resume. However, the intention is to resume service as soon as possible. The matter has been reported to the police,” the department said in a statement.

The department has urged members of the public, who require urgent services, to visit other offices for help.

“The department trusts that citizens will bear with it for the unavailability of services in Roodepoort, which is beyond its control. It will do all in its power to ensure a speedy resumption of services to minimise the impact and inconvenience caused to the people who rely on its services,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za