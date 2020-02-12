Road closures for SONA
The City of Cape Town’s traffic service has advised the public of road closures and traffic restrictions that will come into effect ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).
The City appealed to road users to familiarise themselves with the road closures and to plan their routes accordingly.
Traffic congestion is expected to start on Wednesday from 5pm until 10pm, as the rehearsals will be underway.
The following roads will be closed from 5pm until 10pm on Wednesday:
- Bureau Street, between Adderley and Parliament Streets
- Spin Street, between Corporation and Parliament Streets
- Parliament Street, between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point)
- Plein Street, between Roeland and Longmarket Streets
- St. John’s Road, between Roeland and Vrede Streets
- Mostert Street, between Plein and Buitenkant Streets
Most of the roads in the CBD will be closed from 6am until midnight on Thursday. Wale Street, between Burg and Adderley Streets, will be closed from 6am until 11:45pm.
The following roads will be closed from 6am until 11:59pm:
- Bureau Street, between Adderley and Parliament Streets
- Spin Street, between Corporation and Parliament Streets
- Parliament Street, between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point)
- Plein Street, between Roeland and Longmarket Streets
- St. John’s Road, between Roeland and Vrede Streets
- Mostert street, between Plein and Buitenkant Streets
The following roads will be closed from 6am until 11:45pm:
- Hope Street, between Roeland and Wesley Streets
- Glynn Street, between Buitenkant and Hope Streets
- Wesley Street, between Buitenkant and Hope Streets
- Gallery Lane, the whole road
- Government Avenue, the whole road
- Bouquet Street, the whole road and parking area
- Commercial Street, between Plein and Buitenkant Streets
- Church Square
There will be road closures from 5:45am until 7:30pm - for 90 minutes - in Newlands, Rondebosch, Mowbray, Observatory, Salt River, Woodstock and Cape Town. These include:
- The M3 (Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, de Waal Drive) inbound: Newlands Avenue to Jutland Avenue, including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps: UCT and Woolsack Drive, Barnham Road, use Buitenkant Street (open) or Crassula Avenue
- Woolsack Drive westbound, Main Road (M4) - Rhodes Drive (M3)
- Anzio Road, Groote Schuur Hospital to de Waal Drive (M3)
- N2 (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Boulevard) inbound, Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Road
The following roads in Newlands will be closed from 5:45am until 7:30pm:
- Klipper Road, Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
- Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue
- Newlands Avenue, Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue
- Dean Street westbound, Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
Additional security fencing will line the route in the CBD. There will be guarded pedestrian crossing points during peak time on Plein St (Shortmarket, Spin and Barrack Streets.)
“Pedestrians should be encouraged to make use of Buitenkant Street,” the city said on Wednesday.
Company Gardens will also be closed on Thursday from 6am until 11:59pm.
Darling Street between Adderley and Buitenkant Streets, and Wale Street between Adderley and Queen Streets will also be closed.
Victoria Street may be closed during the day for security reasons.
Contingency closure in case of an emergency from 8am until 11:45pm may include the following roads:
- Barrack Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
- Albertus Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets
- Caledon Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets
- Parade Street between Darling and Caledon Streets
- Mostert Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
- Buitenkant Street between Darling and Wesley / Mill Streets
- Darling Street between Adderley and Canterbury Streets
- Adderley Street between Strand and Bureau Streets
- Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and Long Streets
- Church Street between Burg and Adderley Streets
- Burg Street between Wale and Longmarket Streets
The city also warned that there will be parking restrictions from midnight on Thursday until 11:45pm. No parked vehicles will be permitted in the following areas:
- M3 Between Princess Ann and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)
- Princess Anne Avenue
- Klipper Road, between Main Road and M3
- Adderley Street, between Longmarket and Bureau Street
- Wale Street between Queen Victoria Street and Bureau Street (both sides)
- Strand Street, between Adderley and Christiaan Barnard Street overpass
- Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament Streets
- Roeland Street, between Brandweer and Plein Street
- Plein Street, between Long Market Street and Roeland Streets
- St. John’s Street, between Roeland and Orange Streets
- Spin Street between Parliament and Plein Streets
- Parliament Street between Longmarket and Bureau Streets.
- St. Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area between Bouquet and Roeland Streets
- Gallery Lane
- Bouquet Street
- Wesley Street between Hope and Buitenkant Street
- Glynn Street between Hope Street and Buitenkant Street
- Buitenkant Street between Wesley and Glynn Street
- Queen Victoria Street between Wale Street and Bloem Street (Gardens Side)
- Commercial Street between Buitenkant and Plein Street
- Barrack Street between Corporation and Plein Street
- Mostert Street between Corporation and Plein Street
- Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall
- Hope Street from Roeland to Wesley Street (Both Sides)
- Avenue Street and Paddock Street
Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event:
- From the N2 (Settler’s Way), use the N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Dr) from the M3 (Union Ave), use the M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Blvd) or M4 (Main Rd), onto Victoria Rd, right onto Christiaan Barnard Road to circle the outer CBD. - SAnews.gov.za