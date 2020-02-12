Road closures for SONA

The City of Cape Town’s traffic service has advised the public of road closures and traffic restrictions that will come into effect ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The City appealed to road users to familiarise themselves with the road closures and to plan their routes accordingly.

Traffic congestion is expected to start on Wednesday from 5pm until 10pm, as the rehearsals will be underway.

The following roads will be closed from 5pm until 10pm on Wednesday:

Bureau Street, between Adderley and Parliament Streets

Spin Street, between Corporation and Parliament Streets

Parliament Street, between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point)

Plein Street, between Roeland and Longmarket Streets

St. John’s Road, between Roeland and Vrede Streets

Mostert Street, between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Most of the roads in the CBD will be closed from 6am until midnight on Thursday. Wale Street, between Burg and Adderley Streets, will be closed from 6am until 11:45pm.

The following roads will be closed from 6am until 11:59pm:

Bureau Street, between Adderley and Parliament Streets

Spin Street, between Corporation and Parliament Streets

Parliament Street, between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point)

Plein Street, between Roeland and Longmarket Streets

St. John’s Road, between Roeland and Vrede Streets

Mostert street, between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

The following roads will be closed from 6am until 11:45pm:

Hope Street, between Roeland and Wesley Streets

Glynn Street, between Buitenkant and Hope Streets

Wesley Street, between Buitenkant and Hope Streets

Gallery Lane, the whole road

Government Avenue, the whole road

Bouquet Street, the whole road and parking area

Commercial Street, between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Church Square



There will be road closures from 5:45am until 7:30pm - for 90 minutes - in Newlands, Rondebosch, Mowbray, Observatory, Salt River, Woodstock and Cape Town. These include:

The M3 (Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, de Waal Drive) inbound: Newlands Avenue to Jutland Avenue, including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps: UCT and Woolsack Drive, Barnham Road, use Buitenkant Street (open) or Crassula Avenue

Woolsack Drive westbound, Main Road (M4) - Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road, Groote Schuur Hospital to de Waal Drive (M3)

N2 (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Boulevard) inbound, Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Road

The following roads in Newlands will be closed from 5:45am until 7:30pm:

Klipper Road, Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue, Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street westbound, Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Additional security fencing will line the route in the CBD. There will be guarded pedestrian crossing points during peak time on Plein St (Shortmarket, Spin and Barrack Streets.)

“Pedestrians should be encouraged to make use of Buitenkant Street,” the city said on Wednesday.

Company Gardens will also be closed on Thursday from 6am until 11:59pm.

Darling Street between Adderley and Buitenkant Streets, and Wale Street between Adderley and Queen Streets will also be closed.

Victoria Street may be closed during the day for security reasons.

Contingency closure in case of an emergency from 8am until 11:45pm may include the following roads:

Barrack Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Albertus Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets

Caledon Street between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets

Parade Street between Darling and Caledon Streets

Mostert Street between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Buitenkant Street between Darling and Wesley / Mill Streets

Darling Street between Adderley and Canterbury Streets

Adderley Street between Strand and Bureau Streets

Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and Long Streets

Church Street between Burg and Adderley Streets

Burg Street between Wale and Longmarket Streets

The city also warned that there will be parking restrictions from midnight on Thursday until 11:45pm. No parked vehicles will be permitted in the following areas:

M3 Between Princess Ann and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)

Princess Anne Avenue

Klipper Road, between Main Road and M3

Adderley Street, between Longmarket and Bureau Street

Wale Street between Queen Victoria Street and Bureau Street (both sides)

Strand Street, between Adderley and Christiaan Barnard Street overpass

Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament Streets

Roeland Street, between Brandweer and Plein Street

Plein Street, between Long Market Street and Roeland Streets

St. John’s Street, between Roeland and Orange Streets

Spin Street between Parliament and Plein Streets

Parliament Street between Longmarket and Bureau Streets.

St. Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area between Bouquet and Roeland Streets

Gallery Lane

Bouquet Street

Wesley Street between Hope and Buitenkant Street

Glynn Street between Hope Street and Buitenkant Street

Buitenkant Street between Wesley and Glynn Street

Queen Victoria Street between Wale Street and Bloem Street (Gardens Side)

Commercial Street between Buitenkant and Plein Street

Barrack Street between Corporation and Plein Street

Mostert Street between Corporation and Plein Street

Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and St Georges Mall

Hope Street from Roeland to Wesley Street (Both Sides)

Avenue Street and Paddock Street



Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event: