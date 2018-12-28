Road closures in Cape Town for minstrel events

Friday, December 28, 2018

The City of Cape Town has urged residents and motorists to plan their trips accordingly as there will be temporary road closures in place in the city centre and surrounds to accommodate the upcoming minstrel events.

The Cape Malay Choirs Parade will take place from Sunday until Monday, 31 December.

Affected roads will be closed from 6pm on Sunday to 4am on Monday.

There will be no access for buses and taxis in Adderley Street and parking restrictions will apply to affected roads.

A detailed breakdown of the roads that will be closed is available here:

http://resource.capetown.gov.za/cityassets/Media%20Centre%20Assets/Malay%20choir%20Road%20closures.pdf.

The Cape Town Street Parade, known as Tweede Nuwe Jaar, is scheduled for Wednesday 2 January 2019. Affected roads will be closed from 6am to 10:30pm. - SAnews.gov.za

