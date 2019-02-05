Road closures ahead of SONA

Motorists and pedestrians have been advised of temporary road closures as well as parking restrictions in and around Parliament ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday deliver SONA during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The February SONA, the last of the fifth administration due to the upcomming General Elections, will take place at 7pm.

Road closures for rehearsal from 5pm till 11:59pm (5- 6 February 2019)

Harrington Street: between Constitution and Roeland Streets

Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets

Adderley Street: from Strand to Wale Streets

Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets

Spin / Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament Streets

Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street

Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling Streets

Darling Street: between Canterbury and Buitenkant Streets



Road closures for Thursday

6pm to 7pm

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets



5:45pm to 7pm (temporary closure ±35 minutes)

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)

N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre



5pm to 8pm



Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Strand Streets

Darling Street: between Buitenkant and Canterbury Streets

Harrington Street: between Darling and Roeland Streets

6pm to 11:45pm

Church Square

Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Closure of Company Gardens

Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street

Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street

St John’s Street from Roeland Street to Vrede Street

Gallery Lane

Bouquet Street

Hope Street: between Roeland and Glynn Streets

Wesley Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets

Glynn Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets

Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley Streets

Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets

Spin and Mostert Streets: between Corporation and Parliament Streets

Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street

Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional

Wesley and Glynn Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional



Contingency closure in case of an emergency (8am to 11:45pm)

Roads contained in the Parking Restrictions will be closed as required.

Parking restrictions

In the following areas from midnight (11:59pm) on Wednesday, 6 February 2019 to 11:45pm on Thursday, 7 February 2019:

Klipper Road: between Main Road and M3

M3: between Princess Anne Avenue and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands

Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament Streets

Roeland Street: between Plein and Brandweer Streets

Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets

Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Streets

Parliament Street: between Longmarket and Bureau Streets Hatfield and St John’s Streets: between Roeland and Orange Streets Adderley Street: between Wale and Strand Streets St Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet and Roeland Streets Gallery Lane Queen Victoria Street Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets Barrack Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets Albertus Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets Caledon Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets Mostert Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets Longmarket Street: between Buitenkant Street and St. George’s Mall Wale Street up to Queen Victoria Street Hope Street: from Roeland to Wesley Streets Harrington Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets Parade Street: between Darling and Barrack Streets Darling Street: between Parade and Canterbury Streets Glynn and Wesley Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant Streets Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Wesley Streets Avenue Street and Paddock Street Church Street from St. George’s Mall to Adderley Street Longmarket Street from St. George’s Mall to Adderley Street





