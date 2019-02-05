Road closures ahead of SONA
Motorists and pedestrians have been advised of temporary road closures as well as parking restrictions in and around Parliament ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday deliver SONA during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
The February SONA, the last of the fifth administration due to the upcomming General Elections, will take place at 7pm.
Road closures for rehearsal from 5pm till 11:59pm (5- 6 February 2019)
- Harrington Street: between Constitution and Roeland Streets
- Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets
- Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets
- Adderley Street: from Strand to Wale Streets
- Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets
- Spin / Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament Streets
- Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street
- Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling Streets
- Darling Street: between Canterbury and Buitenkant Streets
Road closures for Thursday
6pm to 7pm
- Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets
5:45pm to 7pm (temporary closure ±35 minutes)
- Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
- Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue
- Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue
- Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
- M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre
- Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)
- Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)
- N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre
5pm to 8pm
- Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Strand Streets
- Darling Street: between Buitenkant and Canterbury Streets
- Harrington Street: between Darling and Roeland Streets
6pm to 11:45pm
- Church Square
- Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets
- Closure of Company Gardens
- Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street
- Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street
- St John’s Street from Roeland Street to Vrede Street
- Gallery Lane
- Bouquet Street
- Hope Street: between Roeland and Glynn Streets
- Wesley Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets
- Glynn Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets
- Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley Streets
- Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets
- Spin and Mostert Streets: between Corporation and Parliament Streets
- Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street
- Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional
- Wesley and Glynn Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional
Contingency closure in case of an emergency (8am to 11:45pm)
Roads contained in the Parking Restrictions will be closed as required.
Parking restrictions
In the following areas from midnight (11:59pm) on Wednesday, 6 February 2019 to 11:45pm on Thursday, 7 February 2019:
- Klipper Road: between Main Road and M3
- M3: between Princess Anne Avenue and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)
- Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands
- Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament Streets
- Roeland Street: between Plein and Brandweer Streets
- Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets
- Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Streets
- Parliament Street: between Longmarket and Bureau Streets
- Hatfield and St John’s Streets: between Roeland and Orange Streets
- Adderley Street: between Wale and Strand Streets
- St Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet and Roeland Streets
- Gallery Lane
- Queen Victoria Street
- Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
- Barrack Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
- Albertus Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets
- Caledon Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Streets
- Mostert Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
- Longmarket Street: between Buitenkant Street and St. George’s Mall
- Wale Street up to Queen Victoria Street
- Hope Street: from Roeland to Wesley Streets
- Harrington Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets
- Parade Street: between Darling and Barrack Streets
- Darling Street: between Parade and Canterbury Streets
- Glynn and Wesley Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant Streets
- Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Wesley Streets
- Avenue Street and Paddock Street
- Church Street from St. George’s Mall to Adderley Street
- Longmarket Street from St. George’s Mall to Adderley Street
