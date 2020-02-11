Road closures for 30th anniversary of Madiba's release

Cape Town residents are advised to take caution when driving through Cape Town’s CBD as there are some road closures to accommodate an event to mark the 30th anniversary of former president Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at the Cape Town’s City Hall balcony where Mandela addressed the nation hours after his release from prison.

Mandela served 27 years in prison, first on Robben Island and later in Pollsmoor and Victor Verster Prisons. He was released from the Victor Verster prison in the Boland on February 11, 1990.

The anniversary also marks the unbanning of political parties in South Africa and the formal end of apartheid.

Darling Street and surrounds now have traffic restrictions in place which started at 1am on Monday and this will continue until 10pm today.

According to the City, during the event, no vehicles will be allowed to stop in front of the City Hall between Parade and Corporation Streets.

From 9am today, Darling Street will be reduced to two single lanes.

Darling Street was closed to traffic between Lower Plein and Buitenkant Streets from 6pm yesterday until 10pm today.

During this time, no parking will be permitted on Corporation Street and Parade Street. – SAnews.gov.za