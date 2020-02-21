Release of forensic report into Enock Mpianzi death postponed

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has postponed the eminent release of the forensic report into the circumstances surrounding the death of Enock Mpianzi.

The MEC had initially scheduled the release for Thursday.

Mpianzi, a 13-year-old Grade 8 boy from Parktown Boys’ High School, allegedly drowned following a river rafting exercise during a school orientation camp in Brits, North West.

“Indeed, after a consultation with the Mpianzi family, we find it to be insensitive to release the report without their blessings. Subsequent to our meeting today [Thursday], we all agreed that the next session will be held on 27 February 2020,” said the MEC.

Lesufi said after consultation with Gauteng Premier David Makhura, his department decided to reschedule the release of the forensic report until processes have been concluded.

“We sincerely apologise to the Mpianzi family, the school community, media and society for the inconvenience this may have caused,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za