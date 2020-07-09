Recourse for declined special COVID-19 grant applicants

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mpumalanga has assured those, whose R350 relief grant applications were declined, that they are working around the clock to remedy the situation.

The agency is implementing a recourse and reconsideration process for declined applicants of the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant. A dedicated email address has been set-up with dedicated staff to respond to these queries on covid19srdappeals@sassa.gov.za.

The R350 relief grant is targeted at the unemployed. Applicants are verified through the Unemployment Insurance Fund, Government Employees Pension Fund, National Student Financial Aid Scheme, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, Home Affairs and South African Revenue Service to ascertain their status of no income or no assistance from government.

If they are found to be otherwise employed, their application will not be approved.

SASSA said when applicants need clarity, they must utilise SASSA official communication platforms to avoid scams that are circulating on social media, and to get accurate information.

They can use the toll free number 0800 60 10 11 or 013 754 9439/9428/9454 from 08:00 – 16:00 during weekdays.

The grant will run until October 2020 and SASSA is still receiving applications.

It has successfully paid 256 660 applicants, which amounts to just over R89 million from June to 3 July, while 324 765 applicants have been approved to be paid. – SAnews.gov.za