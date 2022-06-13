SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says payments for the new cycle of the special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grants (SRD) R350 grant – from April 2022 – will be paid as from mid-June 2022.

On Monday, SASSA said it will continue clearing outstanding payments from the previous cycle as and when the bank details are confirmed.

“The payments will not be done together, but will be done month by month. More than one payment may be made in a month, but no one will receive double payments in amount,” the agency said.

SASSA said it will do these multiple payments in a month until the backlog has been finalised, where after monthly payments will resume.

Briefing media after Cabinet's meeting last week, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, reiterated government’s commitment to pay out the R350 SRD grant to beneficiaries.

This came after media reported that some grant beneficiaries had not received payments for up to three months.

“This government will always fulfil whatever undertaking it has [with regards to the SRD]. If there was a period of non-payment… on behalf of this government, we will make that apology.

“But as along as those SRDs are due, in line with the President’s commitment, they will be paid,” Gungubele said. – SAnews.gov.za