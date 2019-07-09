Re-establishment of North West AIDS Council on track

Processes to re-establish the North West Provincial Council on AIDS (PCA) before the end of the year are ongoing, said the North West Department of Health.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said Premier Job Mokgoro has instructed him to re-stablish the PCA by the end of this year.

“I am pleased to announce that a lot of progress has been registered in this regard. We have managed to complete consultative roadshows with stakeholders in the four districts of the province. Stakeholders included organisations that are involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS, TB and TB. We are now preparing for the provincial stakeholder consultative forum,” he said at the briefing held at the Kobo Segole Seasons, Rooigrond near Mahikeng.

The PCA was established in terms of the PCA Act, Act 1 of 2001. It was established for the purpose of coordinating the multi sectoral response to HIV, Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and Tuberculosis (TB) in the province.

The council operated for a period of 15 years and made significant inputs in the multi-sectoral response to the fight against HIV and AIDS in the province.

When the council was disbanded, the Act was repealed from Parliament and Administrative support absorbed into government departments as per guiding policies.

The MEC said the South African National AIDS Council, headed by Deputy President David Mabuza, has directed the Province to re-establish the PCA.

He added that the department is preparing to hold a provincial stakeholder consultative forum.

“The forum will be followed by a nomination process of candidates to serve as council members in councils at municipality level, district and province. The nomination process will be open to the public and we encourage people of the North West province to nominate men and women with calibre and passion to serve. Calls for nominations will be advertised in the media and social media in coming weeks for a wider reach,” said the MEC.

Sambatha added that once-re-established, the PCA will provide leadership, co-ordination, support, political oversight and advocacy for the development, monitoring and evaluation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP).

Amongst key responsibilities that the PCA will be entrusted with is the following:

Coordination of the multi-sectoral response to HIV/AIDS, STIs and TB.

Coordination of the National Strategic Plan/ Provincial Implementation Plan on HIV/AIDS, STI’s and TB.

Resource mobilisation and management for the National Strategic Plan/Provincial Implementation Plan.

Managing government allocated funds designated to PCA to fulfil its functions in terms of the multi-sectoral HIV and AIDS.

Ensuring collection and analysis of periodic activity reports from various sectors in the provinces.

Ensuring preparation of annual situation analysis and progress reports.

