R15 million set aside for GBV council

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

National Treasury will over the next three years allocate an additional R15 million for the establishment of a National Council to combat gender-based violence and femicide.

 “Its budget will increase to R853 million in 2022/23, with a focus on strengthening interventions for women’s economic empowerment; promoting the rights of people with disabilities; and supporting youth development,” said Treasury in the 2020 Budget Review on Wednesday.

In addition, an amount of R651.9 million is allocated through the provincial equitable share over the same period to provide sanitary products to more than half of all female learners in grades 7-12 in the country’s poorest schools.

The funds announced by Treasury at the tabling of the 2020 Budget, follow on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proclamation on the commencement of legislation that establishes dedicated Sexual Offences Courts.

The courts will bring relief and justice to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Social grants increased

1879 Views
26 Feb 2020

Increased allocations in grants, education and health

24098 Views
20 Feb 2019

Sin taxes, levies increase

12200 Views
20 Feb 2019

NICD keeps close watch on Coronavirus

5275 Views
24 Feb 2020

Sin Taxes increase

414 Views
26 Feb 2020

Budget 2020: Mboweni's tough juggling act

1662 Views
26 Feb 2020

SA News on Facebook