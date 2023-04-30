Public warned of ex-miners compensation fund scam

Government has warned the public against fake compensation fund agents inviting former mine workers to be assisted with compensation fund applications.

In a statement on Saturday, Government noted with concern a misleading digital poster circulating on social media platforms bearing the face of Prophet Moporo, inviting all former mine workers and their families to be assisted with compensation fund applications, and also inform those who have applied of their application status.

“The government distances itself from this event planned scheduled for 01 May 2023 at Maluti TVET College. We consider this as a scam by conmen who want to take advantage of, and enrich themselves out the plight of former mineworkers (and their dependants) who might have contracted TB, Silicosis and other occupational lung diseases while working in the mines between March 1965 and December 2019, and those who were not paid their pension or provident funds,” said the Departments of Health, Employment and Labour as well as Mineral Resources and Energy in a joint statement.

National government has delegated the responsibility of coordinating the countrywide ex-Mineworkers Compensation Programme to the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo; the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Boitumelo Moloi; and the Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane.

This is in partnership with various stakeholders including the Southern African Miners Association (SAMA), Minerals Council South Africa, Tshiamiso Trust and the mining companies.

The programme is part of government’s efforts to track, trace and pay the former mine workers or their dependants who qualify for compensation funds, class action settlement funds and pension / provident funds.

The Deputy Ministers have been leading this programme to several communities around the country, starting with KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Eastern Cape.

Government said that the public will be informed well on time of the dates, times and venues for the next provincial visits, together with required documents to bring along.

In Saturday’s statement, government emphasised that no individual or organisation has been outsourced to carry out this mandate on behalf of the government.

“Thus, people are warned to ignore anyone claiming to be representing the government, or never pay any fee to be assisted to lodge a claim, because the lodgement process is free of charge.”

For information about the Ex-miners Compensation Fund Programme, members of the public can call the Call Centre on 080 1000 240/ 010 500 6186/ Send a Please Call Me to 072 557 8077. –SAnews.gov.za