Public servants take a stand against GBV

Government will hold a march for public servants to recommit themselves and stand firm against gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

The march will take place in Pretoria on Friday, from Church Square to the Union Buildings, led by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA).

“The March by public servants seek to reinforce President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for all sectors of society to work together to stop the violence and the killing of women and children,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said.

President Ramaphosa has called for an extraordinary and immediate response to the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide by all members of society.

“Government has committed resources in this financial year to the comprehensive response to the national crisis as part of emergency measures to combat gender-based violence and ensure enhancement of the implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 Presidential Summit of GBV,” the GCIS said.

The march will provide public servants an opportunity to recommit themselves to the Service Charter contract and Batho Pele principles, which defines the crux of public service.

Public servants and government leaders will also commit themselves to a pledge in line with public service policies that offer recourse for sexual harassment in the workplace, victimization and unsafe working conditions.

The public service has a range of laws, policies, programmes and interventions in place across all sectors to address various forms of gender-based violence and the needs of vulnerable groups.

“The recommitment of implementation of these laws and policies will be effective as it is to ensure survivors do continue to experience high levels of secondary victimisation when accessing services on matters related to gender based violence,” the GCIS said. – SAnews.gov.za