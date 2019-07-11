Public hearing into Tshwane metro tariff application

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) will this morning hold a public hearing into the City of Tshwane’s tariff application for a 13.07% increase and tariff restructuring.

“Nersa invites all stakeholders to attend a public hearing on the City of Tshwane Municipality’s application for an average municipal tariff increase of 13.07% and the restructuring of its tariffs,” said the regulator.

In April 2019, Nersa called for comment on the municipal tariff guideline, benchmarks and proposed timelines for the municipal tariff approval process for the 2019/20 financial year.

Nersa must approve an annual percentage guideline increase for municipalities, this as municipalities require this before they draw up their applications for new tariffs which are submitted to Nersa.

The public hearing will get underway at the Sierra Burgers Park Hotel in the Pretoria CBD. –SAnews.gov.za