Public comments sought on GBV framework

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

An Interim Steering Committee on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) has invited members of the public to submit comments on the Draft National Strategic Framework on GBVF.

The escalating number of GBVF cases in South Africa prompted a call to action, which was led by the #TotalShutDown movement.

The Presidential GBVF Summit, held on 2 November 2018, produced a Declaration which entailed deliverables that must be taken forward and implemented in dealing with the GBVF crisis.

An Interim Steering Committee on GBVF was formed as per article 3 of the Declaration, with the mandate to draft a National Strategic Plan Framework and establish a multi-sector GBVF Council, which will be the coordinating body that will champion national GBVF work.

Provincial consultations on the Draft National Strategic Plan are currently underway. The first consultations started in August 2019 in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

Members of the public wishing to view and comment on the Draft National Strategic Framework are requested to do so before the 15 September 2019 by filling in the comment form accessed through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdciYwZ1fu0r8wO3TK42bLuxalZFtm-iFoIsuGMCb0E2buTEw/viewform.

The document is available online through the link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nkNxJ_9Wr2tu8COdCLPPHm2LFjCE5TSN; as well as on the following websites: www.gov.za; www.gcis.gov.za

Join government in raising awareness on gender-based violence: https://youtu.be/B_ba9yGXUzM. – SAnews.gov.za

