Provinces announce their MECs

Ten Gauteng Provincial Government Members of the Executive (MEC) will be sworn in this morning.

Premier David Makhura announced his cabinet, which he said represents accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas to fulfil the growth and development mandate of the sixth administration.

The new MECs are as follows:

Finance and e-Government: Panyaza Lesufi Education: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko Community Safety: Faith Mazibuko Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA: Lebogang Maile Social Development: Thuliswa Nkabinde Public Transport and Road Infrastructure: Jacob Mamabolo Infrastructure Development and Property Management: Tasneem Motara Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment: Sputla Kgosientso Ramokgopa Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Mbali Hlophe Health: Bandile Masuku



“These newly-appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards in the conduct of their work,” Makhura said.

North West and Free State Premiers have also announced their MECs.

In the North West, Premier Job Mokgoro announced the new MEcs below to serve in the provincial cabinet:

Finance: Motlalepula Rosho Education: Wendy Matsemela Health: Madoda Sambatha Social Development: Boitumelo Moiloa Public Works & Roads: Oageng Molapisi Community Safety and Transport Management: Sello Lehari Agriculture & Rural Development: Desbo Mohono Arts, Culture, Sports & Recreation: Tsotso Tlhapi Economic Development, Environment & Tourism: Keneitswe Mosenogi Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs: Gordon Kegakilwe

Mokgoro said he is confident that the team is fully capable of taking forward the aspirations of the people of the North West.

“They represent the best we have to offer at this juncture to tackle the triple challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality.”

In the Free State, the MECs are:

Agriculture and Rural Development: William Bulwane Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Thembeni Nxangisa Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs: Makalo Mohale Education: Tate Makgoe Finance: Gadija Brown Health: Montseng Tsiu Police, Roads and Transport: Sam Mashinini Public Works and Human Settlements: Motshidisi Koloi Social Development: Mamiki Qabathe Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Limakatso Mahasa



Premier Sisi Ntombela said the team will uproot the cancer of corruption to ensure that the province abides by the principles of sound financial management and good governance. – SAnews.gov.za