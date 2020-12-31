Protecting consumers

Thursday, December 31, 2020

The Free State has been hard at work together with law enforcement agencies to protect residents from unscrupulous business practices.

The provincial Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs has been providing Consumer Protection Services to residents as part of its mandate.

According to the department, this year has presented additional challenges due to the national COVID-19 lockdown as many businesses unduly hiked prices, as well as sold expired and illicit goods.

“As we create our own economy, we have to make sure that our people are treated fairly and get value for their money from the products or services they procure,” Free State MEC for Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Makalo Mohale said on Wednesday.

The MEC recently inaugurated the Consumer Affairs Court made up of 10 respected legal practitioners with special interest in consumer rights. 

In an effort to protect consumer rights, the department working together with other law enforcement agencies has this year conducted 720 inspections across 92 businesses and residential areas throughout the Free Sate.

Similarly, many businesses have been reported for unlawful and unfair treatment to numerous consumers in the Free State.

“To date, 76 customers have reported cases to the department’s Consumer Protection office valued at R3 038 805. Thirty-five of these cases have since been resolved at investigation stage.  

“In the in 24 cases before the Consumer Court, during November and December, 11 cases, have been decided with 13 cases remaining on the roll. The Consumer Affairs Court litigates on consumer disputes that have not been resolved at investigation level,” the department said. –SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SA moves to level 3 of lockdown

59434 Views
28 Dec 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

53370 Views
01 Oct 2020

Ports of entry ready for travellers returning to SA

3400 Views
30 Dec 2020

Matric exams marking to get underway on 4 January

3005 Views
17 Dec 2020

Tips to boost your immune system during COVID-19

5161 Views
17 Jul 2020

Black Africans, Coloureds and males likely to die of COVID-19

6321 Views
20 Aug 2020

SA News on Facebook