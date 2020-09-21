Protect children, urges Premier

Free State Premier Sefora Ntombela has made a plea to parents to ensure that children are safe at all times.

The Premier’s plea follows disturbing reports of an attempt to abduct a child from school in Bloemfontein recently.

“We must be vigilant at all times. I also wish to warn child abductors that the law will deal harshly with them because an attack on our children is an attack on all of us,” Ntombela said.

The Premier said she is disturbed by reports of unknown individuals targeting children for what is believed to be child trafficking.

A suspect was arrested last week after he attempted to abduct a little girl at a restaurant in Florida, Gauteng.

“I am extremely worried because defenceless children are at the mercy of heartless criminals. I am therefore asking parents to ensure that their children are safe at all times. These are worrying reports and must not be taken lightly.

“We live in a world where horrific things are done to children, therefore, we must never let our guard down,” the Premier said.

She said she will engage the Member of the Executive Council (MEC) responsible for Police, Roads and Transport, Sam Mashinini and senior members at the South African Police Service to discuss this matter.

The Premier also encouraged parents to accompany their children to school, keep an eye on them at all times, particularly in crowded areas.

She also urged youth to travel in groups. – SAnews.gov.za