Pretoria DPWI building closes for a week

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has informed the public that its head office building, the Central Government Office (CGO) in the Pretoria Central Business District, will be closed for a week, while important renovation work takes place.

“DPWI has appointed a contractor to replace the roof and carry out other repair work at the building as part of the ongoing efforts to improve the facility. Access to the CGO building will be completely restricted to staff, visitors and stakeholders from 21 August 2026 to 28 August 2026, to allow for the safe installation of a tower crane,” the department said in a statement.

“The temporary closure is necessary to protect employees, workers and visitors during the crane installation process. Safety regulation requires that no one be allowed into the building while this work is taking place. Normal access to the building is expected to resume on 29 August 2026,” the department said.

The City of Tshwane will also close Bosman Street between WF Nkomo and Madiba Street during the crane installation period. The closure of the building will not affect government services.

According to the department, alternative offices of the Department in the city, which are the AVN building situated at the corner of Nana Sita and Thabo Sehume Streets, the Nipilar building at the corner of Madiba and Hamilton Streets as well as the Centre Walk Building at corner Pretorius and Thabo Sehume Streets, will house some of the staff as they provide critical government services.

“There will be limited or no provision for public physical contact with external clients. In addition, arrangements have been made for other officials to remotely work from home.

“DPWI apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of staff, stakeholders and members of the public while these important improvements are being carried out,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za