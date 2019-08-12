President wishes Muslims a blessed Eid-ul-Adha

Monday, August 12, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished all Muslims a blessed Eid-ul-Adha.

The Eid-ul-Adha festival commemorates Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to God, and coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Eid and pilgrimage is about sacrifice, compassion and remembrance that equality is the cornerstone of Islam.

It is also an occasion for communities to reach out to needy persons.

“The President wishes Muslims well as they observe this holy commemoration,” said the Presidency in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za

