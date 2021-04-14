President wishes Muslim community a happy Ramadan

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the South African Muslim community a blessed Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ramadan, which begins today, is a period during which Muslims around the world engage intensively in prayerful devotion, fasting, other forms of abstention and acts of charity.

“I wish all Muslims well for this Holy Month during which all sectors of our diverse society are enriched by and benefit from the values and social good associated with Ramadan.

“The social solidarity and fraternity that characterises Ramadan is especially important and welcome In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the President in a statement.

He expressed appreciation at the steps taken by Muslim religious leaders and congregations to adhere to the COVID-19 health regulations and, through this, secure the safety of communities. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

NSFAS funded students urged to order laptops online

671 Views
14 Apr 2021

Post Office to pay out R350 grants

10733 Views
11 Mar 2021

Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus a success: DBE

5453 Views
23 Mar 2021

MEC condemns bullying video in Limpopo

403 Views
14 Apr 2021

UIF begins processing new COVID-19 TERS applications

6679 Views
05 Mar 2021

SA moves to lockdown Alert Level 1

51200 Views
28 Feb 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter