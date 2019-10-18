President visits dedicated officers at Mtshebheni Police Station

Friday, October 18, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lent his support to police officers in Inanda, north of Durban, who are intensifying their fight against the crippling levels of crime in the area.

Crime statistics for the 2018/19 financial year painted a sordid picture of sexual crimes in the area, revealing that 338 rape cases were reported at the station - the highest in the country.

This was an increase of 60 cases from the previous financial year.

The President visited the Mtshebheni Police Station in Inanda on Friday morning, ahead of the launch of the eThekwini District Development Model at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.

He toured the police station and engaged the men and women in blue on the importance of their work in the community.

“We’ve spent some time speaking to the police officers here,” he said. “They have a very huge task of policing this area and making sure that we reduce criminality and keep our people safe. They have relayed to me strategies that they have to bring down levels of crime.”

President Ramaphosa said the crime statistics were a blot on the region and that they had saddened him.

“At the same time we have dedicated officers here who have assured me that they will be doing all they can to bring the level of criminality down. They are dedicated, they are committed to [fighting crime],” he said.

President Ramaphosa said he had encouraged management at the police station that they should not be deterred in their efforts.

“I gave them a lot encouragement that they should continue to protect citizens with dedication. [This] is with hope that the next time I am here, rape would have come down,” he said.

The President said it was good to see that the person who is in charge of this work was a woman.

“She has a very difficult task. We wish them all well. We are here to support them and to give them all the resources that they will need to make sure that the people of this area are safe,” he said.

President Ramaphosa added that the end goal was to have safe cities where people are able to walk around freely without the fear of any harm being done to them. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Stage 2 load shedding this afternoon

644 Views
18 Oct 2019

Mantashe unveils details of IRP2019

331 Views
18 Oct 2019

Selected SARS branches to open on Saturdays

9551 Views
29 Sep 2017

Online learner placement period commences in Gauteng

4909 Views
18 Sep 2019

Security officers to get salary increase

135850 Views
17 Sep 2018

Mara Phone moving SA forward

1007 Views
17 Oct 2019