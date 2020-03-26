President tests negative for COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The President submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of his physicians on Tuesday and received his results last night,” the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

As Head of State and Chair of the National Command Council (NCC) the President has a rigorous public engagements schedule; and has, during the course of the last few weeks, held numerous meetings with a wide cross section of people from all walks of life.

“The Presidency has deemed it necessary to make the test results public to reassure the nation that the President is in good health and continues with his duties,” the statement said.

Testing for the virus is recommended if you experience symptoms, if you live in or recently travelled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or if you have been in close contact with someone known to have COVID-19.

This is in line with the international guidelines as well as those of the national Department of Health. – SAnews.gov.za