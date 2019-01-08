President sends condolences after train crash

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Mountain View train accident in Pretoria, which has left three people fatally wounded.

“I have learned with sadness of the train accident with three fatalities at this point and [hundreds] being attended to at various hospitals, mostly with light injuries.

“Our thoughts are with those who lost their lives and their families. To the injured, I would like to wish you all a speedy recovery,” said the President.



He further welcomed efforts by Gauteng Metrorail to institute a board of enquiry to determine the cause of the accident. – SAnews.gov.za