President to send off SA citizens after testing negative for COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Polokwane, where he will see off a group of South Africans citizens, who will be reunited with their families after testing negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) at the end of their quarantine in Limpopo.

The group of 112 citizens was placed under quarantine at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane from 14 March 2020, after they were repatriated from Wuhan in the Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has assured all South Africans that the citizens were all negative, they did not present any symptoms, and therefore did not pose any risk of infection.

“On arrival, medical screening and COVID-19 tests were conducted. They all came out negative. We are very pleased to report to South Africans that these citizens conducted their second test in preparation for their exit. These have all come out negative. They are therefore being prepared for vacating the Ranch Hotel,” the Minister said.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to the Limpopo Provincial Government and the people of Limpopo, who despite their initial reservation, have come out in full support and “assisted us in making this mission a success”.

“We also thank the Ranch Hotel and all its workers, who were prepared to serve our compatriots, despite this pandemic being taboo in our country at the time. They have done a sterling job in making our people feel welcome back at home. This, we sincerely appreciate.”

Following his engagement with The Ranch group, the President will return to Pretoria to chair a virtual meeting of the National Command Council, which coordinates the national emergency response on COVID-19. – SAnews.gov.za