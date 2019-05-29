President Ramaphosa's message to #InspireProteas

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the South African Cricket team, the Proteas, well for the 2019 World Cup.

The 2019 World Cup commences on Thursday with the first One Day International that will see South Africa and England square off at the London Oval.

“We have a very strong and formidable cricket team and we hope they will continue to fly the South African flag high.

“On behalf of government and all the people of South Africa, we wish them the best for the World Cup. May they perform to the best of their ability and make our nation proud,” said President Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

In support of the Proteas, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium will open their facilities as a public viewing area (commonly known as a ‘fan park’).

Stadium management has encouraged the cricket loving community to get behind the team and #FlyTheFlag to #InspireProteas. It is a non-ticketed event.

Wanderers will be open on the following dates:

Thursday, 30 May: 11h30 – 18h00, England vs SA;

Sunday, 23 Jun: 11h30 – 18h00, Pakistan vs SA;

Friday, 27 Jun: 11h30 – 18h00, Sri Lanka vs SA;

Saturday, 6 Jul: 14h30 – 22h00, Australia vs SA;

1st and 2nd semi-final, 9 and 11 July; and the

Final match, Sunday 14 July.

- SAnews.gov.za