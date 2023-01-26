President Ramaphosa sends condolences to Reverend Meshoe's family

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences on the passing of Dr Lydia Meshoe, founding member of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and wife of ACDP President, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe.

Dr Meshoe, who was also President of the ACDP’s Women of Destiny and a former Member of the Provincial Legislature in Gauteng, passed away on Wednesday, 25 January 2023.

The President said his thoughts and prayers go out to Reverend Meshoe and his family, friends and associates of Dr Meshoe, and the membership of the ACDP.

“We join the Meshoe family and the African Christian Democratic Party in mourning the loss of a leader who was in the prime of her service to the communities and structures in which she realised her own destiny.

“May her soul rest in peace, as we reflect on her life which, guided by her deep spiritual faith, she dedicated to the empowerment of women and the improvement of socio-economic conditions in various communities,” – President Ramaphosa said. – SAnews.gov.za