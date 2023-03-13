President Ramaphosa to receive Letters of Credence

Monday, March 13, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

“The President will welcome 18 Heads of Mission-Designate, who have arrived in South Africa to serve in diplomatic missions,” the Presidency said in a statement.
 
Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries will serve in South Africa, with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:

  • Republic of the Philippines;
  • Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka;
  • Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal;
  • Kingdom of Norway;
  • Republic of Austria;
  • Kingdom of Belgium;
  • Republic of The Gambia;
  • Republic of South Sudan;
  • Democratic Republic of East Timor;
  • Republic of Slovenia;
  • Japan;
  • Republic of Botswana;
  • Commonwealth of Australia;
  • Republic of Mozambique;
  • Islamic Republic of Pakistan;
  • Republic of Kazakhstan;
  • Syrian Arab Republic;
  • St Kitts and Nevis

Members of the public can follow proceedings of the Credentials Ceremony on Presidency and government digital platforms from 15:00. – SAnews.gov.za

