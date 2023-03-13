President Ramaphosa to receive Letters of Credence

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

“The President will welcome 18 Heads of Mission-Designate, who have arrived in South Africa to serve in diplomatic missions,” the Presidency said in a statement.



Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries will serve in South Africa, with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:

Republic of the Philippines;

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka;

Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal;

Kingdom of Norway;

Republic of Austria;

Kingdom of Belgium;

Republic of The Gambia;

Republic of South Sudan;

Democratic Republic of East Timor;

Republic of Slovenia;

Japan;

Republic of Botswana;

Commonwealth of Australia;

Republic of Mozambique;

Islamic Republic of Pakistan;

Republic of Kazakhstan;

Syrian Arab Republic;

St Kitts and Nevis

Members of the public can follow proceedings of the Credentials Ceremony on Presidency and government digital platforms from 15:00. – SAnews.gov.za