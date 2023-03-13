President Ramaphosa to receive Letters of Credence
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a Credentials Ceremony at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.
“The President will welcome 18 Heads of Mission-Designate, who have arrived in South Africa to serve in diplomatic missions,” the Presidency said in a statement.
Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries will serve in South Africa, with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations:
- Republic of the Philippines;
- Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka;
- Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal;
- Kingdom of Norway;
- Republic of Austria;
- Kingdom of Belgium;
- Republic of The Gambia;
- Republic of South Sudan;
- Democratic Republic of East Timor;
- Republic of Slovenia;
- Japan;
- Republic of Botswana;
- Commonwealth of Australia;
- Republic of Mozambique;
- Islamic Republic of Pakistan;
- Republic of Kazakhstan;
- Syrian Arab Republic;
- St Kitts and Nevis
Members of the public can follow proceedings of the Credentials Ceremony on Presidency and government digital platforms from 15:00. – SAnews.gov.za