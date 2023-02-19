President Ramaphosa pays tribute to late liberation activist PC Jones

Sunday, February 19, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed heartfelt condolences following the passing of Peter Cyril Jones, a liberation activist and leader of the Black People’s Convention.

Jones passed away on Tuesday, 14 February 2023, at his home in the Western Cape, at the age of 72.

Paying tribute to Jones in a statement, the Presidency on Sunday said he was known to be the last black person to see Black Consciousness Movement founding father and icon Steve Bantu Biko alive.

He was arrested, tortured and detained with Biko in the tracks of a liberation mission in 1977 when Biko was ultimately killed.

He further served the liberation struggle as the Vice President of the Azanian People's Organisation (AZAPO).

President Ramaphosa said: “PC Jones was a selfless and resolute liberation leader, a Black Consciousness Stalwart who put up a good fight against racial oppression. He devotedly fought for black pride and freedom.”

“May his soul rest in peace and his contribution be remembered for many generations to come.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, AZAPO, and all those who knew and loved PC Jones," said the President. - SAnews.gov.za

 

