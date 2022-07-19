President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Don Mattera

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing of author, poet and activist Donato “Don” Francisco Mattera.

Mattera passed at the age of 87 on Monday.

The President expressed his deep sympathy to Mattera’s family, friends, neighbours and comrades, and the leadership of the Don Mattera Foundation.

“As a nation, we are saddened by the loss of Don Mattera’s eloquent, rousing and revolutionary voice for justice. As we observe International Nelson Mandela Day, we remember Bra Don as a patriot, who in the spirit of this commemorative day, did what he could, with what he had, where he was.

“May his soul rest in peace as, in his own prose, he sleeps the sleep of freedom,” the President said on Monday.

Mattera was a widely acclaimed and respected political and cultural activist and journalist, who received numerous acknowledgments nationally, continentally and internationally.

He was an Esteemed Member of the Order of the Baobab (in Gold), which he was awarded in 2006 for his “excellent contribution to literature, achievement in the field of journalism and striving for democracy and justice in South Africa”. – SAnews.gov.za