President Ramaphosa to participate in Extraordinary Summit of SADC Organ Troika

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to participate in a Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit taking place in Windhoek, Namibia, on Tuesday.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise and Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele.

The 42nd SADC Summit of the Heads of State and Government held in August 2022 mandated the Chairperson of the Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, to convene the summit to consider the peace and security situation in the SADC region.

“It is expected that the Extraordinary Summit will consider the state of peace and security in the region, with a particular focus on the political and security situations in the Kingdoms of eSwatini and Lesotho as well as developments in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Mozambique.

“The Summit will be preceded by meetings of senior officials and the Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika,” the Presidency said in a statement.

South Africa is the outgoing Chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

SADC is a Regional Economic Community of the following Member States:

Republic of Angola,

Republic of Botswana,

Union of the Comoros,

Democratic Republic of Congo,

Kingdom of eSwatini,

Kingdom of Lesotho,

Republic of Madagascar,

Republic of Malawi,

Republic of Mauritius,

Republic of Mozambique,

Republic of Namibia,

Seychelles,

Republic of South Africa,

United Republic of Tanzania,

Republic of Zambia and;

Republic of Zimbabwe.

-SAnews.gov.za