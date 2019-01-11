President Ramaphosa notes DRC provisional results

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the provisional results released by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission which put opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo as the newly elected President of the country.

President Ramaphosa called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the DRC to finalise the process with speed to ensure the credibility of the election and also maintain peace and stability.

The provisional results put Tshisekedi Tshilombo ahead of Martin Fayulu Madidi and Emmanuel Shadary.

“The President wishes to congratulate all parties and stakeholders in the DRC for ensuring peace and stability during the election processes and urges all regional and international interested parties to refrain from speculation and allow CENI to complete the process,” the Presidency said on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa also urged all political parties and their supporters to also allow CENI to perform its legal and constitutional duties without interference and pressure.

On the elections in Venezuela, President Ramaphosa sent his congratulations to Nicolas Maduro Moros of Venezuela following his inauguration for a Second Term on Thursday.

The National Electoral Council of Venezuela announced the outcome of the election that took place on 23 May 2018, in accordance with the of Venezuela’s national laws. –SAnews.gov.za