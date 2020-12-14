President Ramaphosa in Mozambique for SADC meeting

Monday, December 14, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa is today participating in a one-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) consultation meeting being held in Maputo.

The meeting follows the SADC Organ Troika Summit recently held in Gaborone, Botswana, on 27 November 2020. 

The Gaborone Summit noted with concern acts of terrorism in the region, particularly in Cabo Delgado province of the Republic of Mozambique, and expressed continued SADC solidarity with Mozambique. 

The Gaborone Summit also directed the finalisation of a comprehensive regional response and programme of support to the Republic of Mozambique.

President Ramaphosa is due to return to South Africa later today. – SAnews.gov.za

