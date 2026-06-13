President Ramaphosa meets with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Saturday, June 13, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the Republic of Namibia.



The Presidency said the meeting took place in Johannesburg on the occasion of Her Excellency President Nandi-Ndaitwah’s working visit to South Africa.



“South Africa and Namibia share deep, fraternal diplomatic and historical relations forged through their shared struggles against colonialism and apartheid.



“Ties are cemented by strong economic interdependence, as Namibia and South Africa’s bilateral relationship is founded on political ties, leadership and economic integration; both share ideals on the Global South and are members of the SADC [Southern African Development Community] and SACU [Southern African Customs Union],” said the Presidency.



It added that the two countries maintain high-level engagement through a Bi-National Commission (BNC) and have signed over 150 memoranda of understanding covering diplomacy, defence, and trade. -SAnews.gov.za