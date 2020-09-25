President Ramaphosa to meet with Nehawu

Friday, September 25, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today engage in discussion with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

The meeting will be held at 12h00 at the President’s official residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu, in Pretoria.

The meeting follows the union’s submission of a memorandum to the President relating to, among others, improving occupational health and safety uniformly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as remuneration matters.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu and Health Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla will also participate in the meeting.  – SAnews.gov.za

