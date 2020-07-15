President Ramaphosa to interact with communities

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening interact with communities across the nation through a virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus.

This is the second virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus, following the inaugural one held on 1 July 2020.

The Presidential Imbizo is a public-participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidential Imbizo will take the form of a virtual engagement, in which communities are invited to participate through community radio stations, TV channels and social media.

Members of the public can submit their questions to President Ramaphosa through the following call line: +27 78 799 4480.

Social media can participate using the hashtag #PresidentialImbizo. 

The imbizo is scheduled to start at 6p.m. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

UIF pays R31 billion to COVID-19-hit employees

851 Views
15 Jul 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

179609 Views
29 Apr 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

25579 Views
18 Jun 2020

Media has significant democratic responsibilities

54644 Views
22 Nov 2012

SA to move from level 5 lockdown to level 4

55568 Views
23 Apr 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

87967 Views
02 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook