President Ramaphosa to host Malawian President

Thursday, November 12, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday host President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on a working visit to South Africa.

“The purpose of the visit is to strengthen and deepen relations between the two countries. It is expected that the two Presidents will discuss matters of mutual interest bilaterally, regionally, continentally and globally,” the Presidency said on Thursday.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs; Gender, Community Development and Social welfare; Homeland Security; Health; Trade; and Labour will accompany President Chakwera.

Regionally, Malawi is the incoming Chairperson of Southern African Development Community (SADC), while South Africa is the incoming Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

South Africa and Malawi enjoy cordial bilateral relations. 

South Africa’s exports to Malawi in 2019 were worth approximately R6 billion, while imports from Malawi were estimated to be worth approximately R1.3 billion. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Basic Education creates employment opportunities for young people

72393 Views
10 Nov 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

54873 Views
30 Sep 2020

IEC releases by-election results

1319 Views
12 Nov 2020

Free online courses offered to unemployed youth

5256 Views
10 Nov 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

157049 Views
25 Aug 2020

Grant top-up comes to an end this month

126981 Views
26 Oct 2020

SA News on Facebook