President Ramaphosa extends condolences to Mthembu family

Thursday, January 21, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his deepest sympathy to the family of Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who passed away earlier today from COVID-19 related complications.

“Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy.

"He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss,” President Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday. - SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

SA moves to level 3 of lockdown

107071 Views
28 Dec 2020

Home Affairs suspends some services

13692 Views
12 Jan 2021

SASSA announces cut-off date to appeal rejected R350 claims

52554 Views
07 Dec 2020

Black Africans, Coloureds and males likely to die of COVID-19

13267 Views
20 Aug 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

84053 Views
01 Oct 2020

Gauteng opens late online registration for Grade 1 and 8 learners

21540 Views
22 Dec 2020

SA News on Facebook